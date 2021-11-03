CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A woman who accused Marilyn Manson of abuse says that seeing him with Kanye West and Justin Bieber is 'like being retraumatized'

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
Justin Bieber, Marilyn Manson, and Kanye West. Theo Wargo/George Pimentel/Karwai Tang/Getty Images
  • Marilyn Manson played a prominent role in Kanye West's livestreamed Sunday Service on Halloween.
  • Ashley Morgan Smithline, who accused Manson of abuse, said it felt "like being retraumatized."
  • "It's heartbreaking. It makes me sick," she told People. "How is this the world we live in?"

Marilyn Manson's ex Ashley Morgan Smithline is speaking out amid his continued embrace in prominent Hollywood circles.

On Halloween, Manson appeared alongside Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Justin Bieber at the rapper's livestreamed Sunday Service. Images of the three musicians leading a prayer circle quickly began circulating online.

Smithline — who recently filed a lawsuit against Manson containing accusations of sexual assault, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations — told People that seeing Manson play a major role in the event felt "just like being traumatized."

"It's heartbreaking. It makes me sick," she said. "How is this the world we live in?"

—KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) October 31, 2021

Smithline and Manson met in 2010 and dated for about two years. She publicly accused the singer of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse in February, and previously told People that she "thought he was going to kill" her during their relationship. (A spokesperson for Manson told People they "strongly deny her claims.")

Smithline is one of more than 15 women who have come forward with allegations against Manson. His accusers also include actors Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco.

"It makes everyone really fucking sick. This is just like being retraumatized," Smithline told People. "And it's just showing the point that the world doesn't really care if you rape and if you beat and hurt all these [women], you can do whatever you want, basically, if you have money and you're a guy and you're famous."

She also said Manson's accusers are "terrified for our lives" while "he's having lunch in West Hollywood."

"This man has to know that he is enabling a rapist," she added, referring to Ye. "He's enabling an abuser and not just [of] one girl."

A spokesperson for Manson told People that he was an "integral part" of the Sunday Service, and it's "nobody's business" whether the "Antichrist Superstar" singer has turned to Christianity.

"Throughout his career, Marilyn Manson has collaborated with innovative and legendary artists across all musical genres, and Ye is no exception," the spokesperson told People.

Manson previously appeared alongside Ye at the rapper's "Donda" listening party in Chicago. He is also credited as a cowriter on "Jail, Pt 2," the 24th track on Ye's newest album.

Manson is currently being investigated for domestic violence by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. He has denied all accusations of assault and described his past relationships as "entirely consensual."

Representatives for Ye and Bieber did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 37

spartyrick
6d ago

so because this woman ACCUSES a man his life is to be put on hold?or cancelled?...innocent til proven guilty is the way i was taught ...so all the ladies that want to jump on the bandwagon how bout we wait for the facts and evidence to come out

Reply(5)
13
X P
5d ago

Okay, not to take away from what happened to her and others, but it’s not that he’s a guy. It’s the money and influence alone, look at what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp. She’s still acting but he’s not. It’s not that Manson is a guy, it’s the money and influence he has in the music scene.

Reply
8
sea ayy enn dee why
5d ago

i dont understand what they thought being with Marilyn Manson was going to be like?. they dated the devil and then expected him to be nice. booo hooo hoo

Reply(2)
7
