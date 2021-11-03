How Ronaldo became soccer’s ‘Mr. Clutch’

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is “worried” the USA will “overuse” Christian Pulisic in the international window.The midfielder has been called up by his national side but only returned to training for his club at the end of October and started his first Premier League match on Saturday after an ankle injury had him on the sidelines for months.Tuchel said: “I hope that they don’t overuse him and are responsible enough. Christian still feels some pain. It is a matter of pain management. It’s not a matter of a re-injury or being still injured. It’s just still painful. He has tried...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO