CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

How Ronaldo became soccer’s ‘Mr. Clutch’

By www.espn.com - TOP
thegamenashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like Cristiano Ronaldo is scoring...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo, partner expecting twins

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting twins -- again. Ronaldo, 36, announced on Instagram along with his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, 27, that they are expecting twins. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts are full of love -- we can’t wait...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Christian Pulisic’s USA call-up

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is “worried” the USA will “overuse” Christian Pulisic in the international window.The midfielder has been called up by his national side but only returned to training for his club at the end of October and started his first Premier League match on Saturday after an ankle injury had him on the sidelines for months.Tuchel said: “I hope that they don’t overuse him and are responsible enough. Christian still feels some pain. It is a matter of pain management. It’s not a matter of a re-injury or being still injured. It’s just still painful. He has tried...
PREMIER LEAGUE
thegamenashville.com

Why the NBA is still afraid of the Warriors

After three titles in five straight Finals appearances, the Warriors missed the playoffs two years in a row. So why do teams around the league still see them as a threat?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on how Mohamed Salah partnership has evolved at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since."We've always had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy