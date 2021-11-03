CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Requests $650,000 in Attorney Fees as Singer Slams Her on Instagram

Cover picture for the articleAs Britney Spears' conservatorship inches closer to an end, her mother Lynne is requesting more than $650,000 in attorney-related fees. In a petition for payments filed on Monday, Lynne, 66, requested that her attorneys be paid for by Britney's estate for their involvement in her conservatorship case. The request comes as...

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
Kevin Federline's lawyer says Britney Spears' conservatorship won't affect their kids' custody agreement

The recent major change in Britney Spears’ conservatorship likely won’t have an impact on her custody agreement with Kevin Federline regarding their two children. Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Fox News that the duo has successfully worked out a custody agreement over the years that allows her to see their boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, as much as she wants. As a result, even if her recent legal victory in court leads to the end of her highly controversial conservatorship, Kaplan doesn’t believe the former couple's agreement will be revisited in any legal sense.
Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
Britney Spears
Britney Spears had the shadiest response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new book

Fans are saying Britney Spears is officially back after the singer threw some serious shade at her sister on Instagram yesterday (13 October). ICYMI, earlier this week Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said. In a post on socials about the book, she said: "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Demands $650,000 From Pop Star's Estate, Hours Before Being Accused Of Spearheading The Conservatorship: Report

Britney Spears' mom, Lynne, is reportedly demanding her daughter cover her costly legal bill for the lawyers she hired to represent her in the pop star's conservatorship. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 66-year-old hired attorney Jones Swanson from the Louisiana law firm Jones Swanson Huddell & Garrison after becoming "concerned" with how the "Toxic" singer was being treated in her controversial conservatorship, which Britney was placed under in 2008 following a public breakdown.
Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne Is ‘Concerned’ About Her ‘Weird’ Behavior

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears said her mother Lynne was ‘concerned’ about her behavior, claiming she was ‘acting weird.’. Britney Spears, 39, shared how “concerned” her mother Lynne Spears, 66, was about her in a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ the pop star wrote in the caption of the social media share, later celebrating her family “exiting” out of her life and declaring herself free from the “family business,” reported the Daily Mail. The post featured white text against a black background that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”
Here’s What Britney Spears’ Attorney Wants To Ask Her Dad About Under Oath

Britney Spears' attorney is planning to grill her father over how much money he and her business managers reaped from the pop star's estate, and he's seeking extensive documentation about other actions during the conservatorship, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News Tuesday. The Oct. 28 document, made public Tuesday,...
Britney Spears' father files request to 'immediately terminate' her conservatorship

Jamie Spears has requested the immediate termination of his daughter Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship. In new court documents filed on Nov. 1 and obtained by PEOPLE, Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten writes that Jamie, 69, believes that "Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires."
Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Is Asking Daughter's Team to Pay Her Legal Fees

Lynne Spears is turning to Britney Spears' legal team to help cover legal fees she incurred while attempting to help free her daughter from her conservatorship. In court documents obtained by ET, counsel for Lynne Spears is asking the courts to pay for their fees (and an outside counsel hired to be local counsel in California) to the tune of $663,202.54.
After Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Her Mother, Lynne Spears Is Asking The Conservatorship For Money

Britney Spears has finally felt free enough to begin speaking about the mistreatment she says she’s been subjected to because of her 13-year conservatorship, at the hands of many of the people closest to her. Earlier this week, the star spoke out against her mother, Lynne Spears, for the first time, and now the elder Spears is asking that the conservatorship pay her a pretty large amount of money for legal fees.
Lynne Spears’ Grandchildren: Meet Her 5 Grandkids, Including Britney’s Boys

Lynne Spears is a grandmother to five grandchildren, including daughter Britney’s teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. Learn about her grandkids here. As Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle continues, public interest in her family has reached an all time high — especially as the pop star, 39, begins to speak out more about them. With her father Jamie’s suspension as conservator, her mother Lynne has appeared to signal support of her ex-husband’s removal in court documents and cryptic Instagram posts.
Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne For Conservatorship: ‘She Secretly Ruined My Life’

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears blamed her mother Lynne for coming up with the idea for her conservatorship. Britney Spears, 39, slammed her mother, blaming Lynne Spears, 66, for her conservatorship in a since-deleted Instagram post on Nov. 2. “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” read an image the singer shared on social media on Tuesday.
Britney Spears' Latest Instagram Post Has Us Wondering If Battles With Her Family Stop At Her Conservatorship

There’s no denying that Britney Spears is likely feeling stronger than she ever has before. In September, the “Toxic” hitmaker’s father, Jamie Spears, finally petitioned to end the conservatorship that’s basically ruled over her life for more than a decade. But despite the constraints of the conservatorship coming to a conclusion, we’re wondering if the battles with her family might not end just yet — considering the singer’s latest Instagram post. The newly engaged singer’s most recent social media message featured a snapshot of her mini typewriter and some pink roses. But her lengthy caption went far beyond the picturesque composition...
Britney Spears Angrily Calls Mom the Brains Behind her Conservatorship

Britney Spears made it clear Tuesday night ... her animosity for her mom runs at least as deep as it does toward her dad. Britney raged against Lynne Spears, calling her the brains behind the conservatorship. In a shot that hits both parents, Britney said, "My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship," adding, "...what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea."
Britney Spears' Former Manager Offers Direct Response To Singer Alleging Her Home Was Bugged

Britney Spears has been fighting for quite some time to finally end the conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years. This summer saw the singer speak up against it in court for the first time, as she detailed several alleged abuses she suffered at the hands of those who were supposed to be protecting her and her finances while undergoing treatment for mental health issues. One of these claims include Spears’ home being bugged, but now her former manager has offered a direct response and denied she had anything to do with such activity.
Britney Spears Wrote Her Family A Scathing Message

Britney Spears shared a message to her family via her Instagram page on Monday (October 25th). The singer voiced her frustrations saying, ​​“Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes,” Spears wrote.
The jaw-dropping amount Lynne Spears expects Britney to fork over in attorney fees, more news

Britney Spears' family drama continues. Ahead of her next conservatorship hearing, where a judge will likely decide whether or not to end the arrangement for good, Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, filed documents on Nov. 1 asking her daughter's estate to cover more than $650,000 in attorney fees to cover the alleged legal cost of Lynne's involvement in the conservatorship Britney has said caused her years of mental anguish. That might explain a post about Lynne the singer shared and later deleted on Instagram on Nov. 2. "Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!" she wrote, according to People. "I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life," she continued, in part. "You know exactly what you did," she added. People reports Lynne's court docs claim she needed lawyers to "help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence." Lynne also claimed she pushed to get Britney's father, Lynne's ex-husband, Jamie Spears, out as her conservator.
