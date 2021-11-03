CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft president says tech must compromise, downplays metaverse 'hype'

By Supantha Mukherjee
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHFi1_0clgKcgo00

LISBON (Reuters) - The tech sector needs to compromise with regulators and take governments and people’s concerns seriously, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in an interview on Wednesday.

“Tech is going to have to lean in...with real concrete ideas...even make concessions, so that we can all compromise and build a common platform that better protects people than ... the internet as a whole has in recent past,” Smith told Reuters.

On the sidelines of Lisbon’s Web Summit, Smith said he was not sure the tech industry had shifted to trying to solve these problems as much as will likely be needed in the coming decade.

Tech companies must do more than pay lip service to regulation while opposing every government measure, Smith warned.

“Government (will) see through that, and it’s not going to bode well for the sector...We sort of need to get real.”

Smith did not mention Apple’s recent campaign against a provision of the EU’s Digital Markets Act that would oblige the iPhone maker to let customers install software from outside its App Store, a practice called sideloading.

Hot on the heels of Facebook’s rebranding as Meta last week and a day after Microsoft touted its metaverse-related projects in a blog post, Smith tempered the “hype” around the metaverse, a concept overlaying digital and physical worlds.

“We’re all talking about the metaverse as if we’re entering some new dimension. This is not like dying and going to heaven. We’re all going to be living in the real world with people,” Smith observed, before calling for collaboration and interoperability in the metaverse’s development.

Facebook, used by nearly 3 billion people, changed its name to Meta amid strong criticism of its business practices to focus on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment it bets will succeed the mobile internet.

“I think (the metaverse) will be very big... and quite important,” Smith said. “We have to ensure that it protects privacy, digital safety and protects against disinformation, manipulation. We have a lot to clean up.”

Reflecting on the explosion of interest in a technological vision which has existed for years, Smith noted it was important not to let the “hype” obscure the longer-term technology trends.

Although early adopters of the virtual worlds known as the metaverse have blasted Facebook’s rebranding as an attempt to capitalise on a concept it did not create to deflect criticism, Smith said Big Tech actors like Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Apple would likely each develop their own versions.

“Everyone is going to be entering this.”

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

Microsoft, Facebook and the Future of the Metaverse(s)

Microsoft has taken a low-key approach to the metaverse and its development. At Ignite this year, it outlined how its vision for this new way of thinking about the internet will emerge and what it intends to do with it. The metaverse is the hypothesized next iteration of the internet,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Big Tech#Lisbon#Digital Markets Act#Iphone#App Store
Reuters

Russia's Yandex to spend 'tens of millions of dollars' on fashion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Yandex said on Wednesday it had started selling clothing, footwear and accessories on its Yandex.Market e-commerce service, months after pulling out of a deal to buy online fashion retailer KupiVIP. Sometimes described as Russia’s Google, Yandex offers services ranging from advertising and search to ride-hailing and...
APPAREL
AFP

Apple loses bid to stall apps bypassing pay system in Epic Games case

A US judge on Tuesday rejected Apple's request to delay letting App Store offerings bypass its payment system as ordered by the court, saying it had 30 days to comply in a case brought by Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite. Apple wanted the change -- ordered to be implemented by a December 9 deadline -- put on hold as it appeals a ruling in September by judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the antitrust suit filed by Epic. Epic filed the lawsuit to break Apple's grip on the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of operating a monopoly in its shop for digital goods or services. In Tuesday's ruling, judge Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to loosen control of its App Store payment options, but said Epic had failed to prove that antitrust violations had taken place.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Takeaway.com shareholder repeats call to divest Grubhub

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Investor Cat Rock, one of the largest shareholders of online food ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com, on Wednesday renewed its call for the company’s management to divest its U.S. arm GrubHub. The call comes a day after DoorDash, which is larger than GrubHub in the United States,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crypto Gaming Booms Amid Metaverse Hype

1.19 million unique active wallets connected to crypto gaming dapps over the last month. October saw blockchain games make up the majority of activity in the dapp industry. 55% of unique active wallets interacted with gaming dapps such as Axie Infinity and Splinterlands. Mobile crypto games have also seen increased...
CRYPTO
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Microsoft Launches New Tools For Metaverse

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report this week launched a set of tools to enable businesses to create immersive spaces with augmented and virtual reality where workers can meet using its software products like Microsoft Teams. The tech giant is strengthening its cloud computing infrastructure and adapting its...
MARKETS
Wired

The Metaverse Is Simply Big Tech, but Bigger

Virtual reality companies say you’ll get there through VR headsets, while augmented reality companies say you’ll wear AR smart goggles. And with boyish enthusiasm for science fiction fueling their piety, these preachers are calling this vision the metaverse, after Neal Stephenson’s 1992 dystopian novel Snow Crash. The metaverse, as originally...
TECHNOLOGY
Dice Insights

Microsoft’s VR ‘Metaverse’ Killer Feature: PowerPoint?

Perhaps it was only a matter of time: Microsoft has announced its own plans for the “metaverse,” the term coined by Facebook (er, Meta) for a virtual reality (VR) environment in which people can work and play. Microsoft predicts that its VR environment will roll out in the first half...
SOFTWARE
bitcoin.com

Microsoft to Offer Mesh, a Corporate Metaverse for Teams

Microsoft has announced the launch of a metaverse-inspired feature for its Teams app called Mesh. Mesh will allow users to introduce personalized avatars in digital worlds, making meetings more immersive. The platform is being announced on the heels of Facebook’s pivot to becoming a metaverse-dedicated company, changing its name to “Meta.”
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Microsoft and Nvidia are working on their own more practical metaverse

In context: Given all the hoopla surrounding the company previously known as Facebook rebranding itself to Meta last week, it’s not the least bit surprising to see other big tech industry players start talking about their own visions of what the latest versions of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)—the metaverse—can bring. What is somewhat unexpected, however, is how different the perspectives on the topic are already proving to be.
TECHNOLOGY
alabamanews.net

What the Tech? What is the Metaverse?

We’ve heard a lot about the Metaverse in recent weeks. Facebook changed its company name to Meta, a few years after spending billions of dollars on the virtual reality platform Oculus. So what is the Metaverse? And who wants to go?. The Metaverse is a virtual world where people interact...
APPLE
Cartoon Brew

Microsoft Embraces Metaverse By Adding Animated Avatars To Teams

The metaverse doesn’t just belong to Meta (i.e. the company formerly known as Facebook). Not to be outdone by Mark Zuckerberg’s expansive vision of the future, Microsoft has announced that it, too, wants to coax users deeper into the digital realm. The company will introduce animated avatars into Microsoft Teams,...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy