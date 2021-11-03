CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bridgestone Arena to no longer require negative COVID tests, proof of vaccination for guests

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLJF5_0clgJuMr00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The home of the Nashville Predators is updating its current COVID-19 protocol based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Hockey League.

Starting November 13, Bridgestone Arena will no longer require guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Predators games.

This change will also apply to other events held at Bridgestone Arena unless those events have their own protocols that differ.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

This announcement comes after “significant improvements in Nashville / Davidson County in the metrics that are used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure transmission rates,” according to the release from Bridgestone Arena.

Bridgestone Arena’s previous policy was enacted on October 2, lasting just over a month . At that time, the plan was set to be reevaluated on November 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

Bridgestone Arena announces update to COVID-19 protocols

Bridgestone Arena announced Wednesday that effective Saturday, Nov. 13, guests will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Nashville Predators games, according to a news release. The change in protocol will also apply to events held at the venue unless...
NHL
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Vaccinations#The Nashville Predators#Bridgestone Arena
1310kfka.com

Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre to require vaccine proof or negative test

Anyone heading to a Denver Nuggets or Colorado Avalanche game at the Ball Arena or a show at the Paramount Theatre,will need to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, starting next month. The rule applies to fans, employees, and team personnel ages 12 and up. Face masks will also be required inside both venues at all times regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The new rules take effect November 10.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Ball Arena & Paramount Theater To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test

DENVER (CBS4) – After months of capacity-limiting restrictions, fans jumped at the opportunity to get back in the stands. Brenda Parra was excited to be at a live show again. “We are here to see Theresa Cappotu,” she said. Starting Nov. 10, at Paramount Theater and Ball Arena, ticketholders must mask up. It’s a requirement that isn’t always easy to enforce. (credit: CBS) “If you have people that need to be masked, but they don’t need to be masked when they’re eating or drinking, and you have someone sitting there with their cup without a mask on, for you know the entire time they’re in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
coloradohockeynow.com

Ball Arena To Require Proof of Vaccination, or Negative Test, Starting Soon

The Avalanche have played three games so far at Ball Arena, and fans who attended were not required to show proof of vaccination for Covid-19, nor show any proof of a recent negative test. That all changes on Nov. 10. Starting with that date, any fan wishing to attend an...
HOCKEY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy