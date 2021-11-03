Bridgestone Arena to no longer require negative COVID tests, proof of vaccination for guests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The home of the Nashville Predators is updating its current COVID-19 protocol based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Hockey League.

Starting November 13, Bridgestone Arena will no longer require guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Predators games.

This change will also apply to other events held at Bridgestone Arena unless those events have their own protocols that differ.

This announcement comes after “significant improvements in Nashville / Davidson County in the metrics that are used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure transmission rates,” according to the release from Bridgestone Arena.

Bridgestone Arena’s previous policy was enacted on October 2, lasting just over a month . At that time, the plan was set to be reevaluated on November 15.

