Diwali is celebrated by lighting diyas (oil lamps), candles and lanterns, which signify the triumph of good over evil. Photo by Grace Denckhoff. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 is Diwali, one of the most important holidays — if not the most important holiday — in South Asian culture, particularly in India. Though this festival of lights has its origins in Hinduism, it has come to transcend both religious and political borders and is now observed all throughout the world: including in Indiana’s South Asian American community and by Butler University’s South Asian Student Association, SASA.

