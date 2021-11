The result didn't follow, but Blackhawks put together perhaps the most complete performance of the year on Saturday night in St. Louis as they fell to the Blues, 1-0. A night after a high-scoring affair in Carolina that tied the season mark for most combined goals in a game (9), the Blackhawks had their lowest-scoring skate of the season in St. Louis. Both teams were scoreless through the opening 40 minutes and the difference on the night was a lone third-period power-play tally from Torey Krug.

