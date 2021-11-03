Five Times Joseline Hernandez Served Lewks On A Platter

Happy birthday to the iconicToday, the reality star and singer turns 36 years old and we’re sure she’s somewhere playing “Do It Like It’s Your Birthday” at high levels and living her very best life! On her birthday, we have to give thanks to the comedic genius for gracing our TVs for so many years and providing the purest laughs and entertainment ever. From her start as an explosive cast member onLove and Hip Hop: Atlanta to her recent reality series, Joseline Hernandez’s Cabaret , she is definitely a force to be reckoned with, giving us classic clap backs and hilarious one-liners that we’ll be using for decades And the best part? She always does it in style.

From the super sexy cut out ensembles she rocks on her hit shows to the high fashion suits she puts on when she means business, Joseline is no stranger to serving lewks, face, hair AND body in the best way she knows how. So, in honor of the entertainer’s 36 birthday today, let’s take a look back at five times she gave us fashion envy by completely serving LEWKS on a platter!

1. This All Gucci Look

Source:Joseline's Instagram

In August, Joseline stepped out for a show appearance wearing this all Gucci look that was everything and more! She wore a Gucci printed suit jacket and matching slacks and paired the look with a matching bucket hat that we have to get our hands on.

2. This Cut Out Swimsuit With Pink Boots

Source:Joseline's Instagram

Also in August, the entertainer gave a whole new meaning to swim suit season when she rocked this sexy cut out swimsuit and paired it with pink knee high boots.

3. This Adorable Two-Piece

Source:Joseline's Instagram

Here, the reality star stepped out for an event rocking this adorable black and silver patterned two piece that featured a bra top and matching high-waisted slacks.

4. This All-Black Everything Look

Source:Joseline's Instagram

Then there was the time she stepped out in this super sexy all-black everything look for the red carpet of her new series. She wore a sheer strapless gown with matching black slide in heels and looked like a supermodel as she entered the event.

5. This Black Cut-Out Dress

Source:Joseline's Instagram

Here, she wore a super sexy black, one shouldered cut out dress that featured slits in all the right places. She paired the look with silver heels and wore her hair in a sleek bob.