Shooting at Applebee’s near Memphis injures 3

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Applebee’s parking lot on Hacks Cross Road near US 385, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened around 3 in the afternoon on a busy commercial strip just a few feet south of the Memphis city limit.

A fight between customers and employees may have led to the shooting. Witnesses say there may have been a disagreement between customers and staff members. They reported between 20 and 40 shots.

Two of the victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

A woman at the scene said her son was a manager and had been shot. She did not think the wound was life-threatening.

Family members say a store manager is among those wounded.

Deputies said the shooter left the scene in a vehicle, which they are working to identify.

