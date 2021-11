“I split my chin and fractured my wrist. I had to go to A&E to have stitches. The nurse said: ‘Do you think you’ve been sexually assaulted?’” It was then that a panicked Mair Howells burst into tears as it dawned on her she had no recollection of the night before so was unable to answer.The 22-year-old, who told The Independent she was left sitting alone in hospital for hours in what felt like a “bad dream”, was told afterwards by a nurse she had likely been spiked. Drink spiking has grabbed headlines in the past few weeks as reports...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO