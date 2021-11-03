Ingleside woman charged after allegedly stealing checks from mail, cashing them

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An Ingleside woman was charged Tuesday for allegedly stealing mail in northern Lake County and subsequently cashed chemically altered checks.

On Saturday, Anitoch police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in thefts of mail. Kristin Siminak, 34, of Ingleside, was arrested after authorities believed she took part.

Police said Siminak and others would allegedly steal checks from mail, chemically alter them and then cash them for his own gain.

On Tuesday, Siminak was charged with mail fraud and three counts of forgery. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate these thefts and future additional charges for additional individuals are possible.

