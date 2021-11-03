CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, IL

Ingleside woman charged after allegedly stealing checks from mail, cashing them

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QE38G_0clgFOQ700

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An Ingleside woman was charged Tuesday for allegedly stealing mail in northern Lake County and subsequently cashed chemically altered checks.

On Saturday, Anitoch police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in thefts of mail. Kristin Siminak, 34, of Ingleside, was arrested after authorities believed she took part.

Police said Siminak and others would allegedly steal checks from mail, chemically alter them and then cash them for his own gain.

On Tuesday, Siminak was charged with mail fraud and three counts of forgery. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate these thefts and future additional charges for additional individuals are possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

 

WGN News

Armed Joliet man shot, killed by deputies after fatally stabbing grandfather

WILL COUNTY, Ill. – Will County deputies shot and killed an armed man who fatally stabbed his grandfather, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities were called to a residential disturbance in the 300 block of Middletree Road in Joliet Township Saturday afternoon. Officers say 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad was armed with a knife and threatening to kill his 70-year-old grandfather.  Deputies say they […]
JOLIET, IL
Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

