KSLA Shreveport reports there is a manhunt in progress for Barry Rigsby, a 36-year old African American male, believed to be the main suspect in a gruesome triple homicide that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana. The authorities say they were called to a home at roughly 2 AM Thursday morning after three bodies, including that of a 12-yr old boy, were discovered inside. The mother of one of the victims notified the police when she enter the home through a back door and made the shocking discovery.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO