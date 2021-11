It’s not easy being a Latina actress in Hollywood. Apart from the language barrier and cultural differences, the competition is as fierce as can be. A lot have tried, but only a few have succeeded. One of them is actress and model, Sofía Vergara. The Colombian-American bombshell has defied the odds, and has gone on to star in hit sitcoms, and major box office productions. Vergara’s first shot at fame happened in the 1990’s. She was first discovered as a television show host, before she started appearing in movies. Her first notable acting job while speaking in the English language was in the comedy film, Chasing Papi. This was the beginning of a colorful career ahead.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO