UTA Promotes 50 Employees, Over Half Are Women and One-Third Are People of Color

By Matt Donnelly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Talent Agency announced 50 promotions across departments and management structures on Wednesday. Spanning numerous office locations, the move brings a total of...

#Uta#United Talent Agency
