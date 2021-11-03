UTA Promotes 50 Employees, Over Half Are Women and One-Third Are People of Color

UTA has promoted 50 staffers across 20 divisions in multiple offices, the agency announced on Wednesday. This year alone, UTA announced over 150 promotions in total. For a list of names, which includes titles and departments, click here. The promotions, which encompass employees at various levels of the company, come from departments including Audio, Business Affairs, Digital Talent, Endorsements & Voiceover, eSports, Finance & Accounting, Human Resources, Information Technology, IQ, Marketing, Music, Production, Sports Content, Corporate Strategy, Corporate Services, Talent, TV Lit, Unscripted Television and Ventures, among others.
Comments / 0