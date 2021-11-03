National Sandwich Day: Where to get deals and freebies on subs and sandwiches

( NEXSTAR ) – It’s just as the Earl of Sandwich would have wanted. In celebration of National Sandwich Day, sandwich shops across the country are treating Americans to cheap subs and hoagies on November 3.

Local chains—like Cardona’s and Dibella’s—and national chains—including Subway, Jersey Mike’s, and Panera—are celebrating the occasion with sandwich-positive promotions. They include free food, buy-one-get-one subs, and even custom “sandwich art,” among other deals and discounts.

Looking to stuff your sandwich-hole with a sensibly priced sammie? Head to one of the following shops (and prepare to download their apps) for a deal that would make the Earl of Sandwich proud.

Cardona’s Market

At Cardona’s, they turned National Sandwich Day into a fundraiser for people facing food insecurity. For every large sandwich bought at Cardona’s on Wednesday, they’re giving $1 to support local nonprofits meal delivery services. They’re located in Albany, Latham, and Saratoga Springs.

Cardona’s Market also has a National Sandwich Day Instagram contest. Anyone who orders a party sub—which is enough to feed a small army—for the office until Friday, and shares it on social media, can win half off on their next party sub.

DiBella’s Subs

At DiBella’s every day this week is National Sandwich Day! They’re offering free delivery all week for orders on their DiBellas.com website .

Jersey Mike’s Subs

In honor of National Sandwich Day, Jersey Mike’s is offering $2 off any regular sub for app users who enter the code “SANDWICH.” The deal is valid from November 3 through November 7.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s isn’t giving away sandwiches on National Sandwich Day, but they are donating 100% of sales from their Beefy Black & Bleu sandwiches to the Jimmy John’s Foundation, a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Panera

Panera’s biggest fans can enter its “Sandwich Day Sweepstakes” for one of 25 chances to win a custom portrait of themselves sitting atop “their favorite Panera sandwich.” The portrait will be painted by Jeff McCarthy, the artist behind Celebs on Sandwiches. Fans have through November 8 to enter.

Popeyes

New users who sign up for the Popeyes app on November 3 can get a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich by ordering a minimum of $10 worth of food from participating U.S. restaurants.

Subway

Subway’s MyWay members can redeem a free footlong with the purchase of any two other footlongs on National Sandwich Day. The deal is redeemable online or via the Subway app through November 6.

Wendy’s

For the entire month of November, Wendy’s is offering two of its breakfast sandwiches—the sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, or the or bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit—for just $1 apiece. The deals are available at participating locations through the end of November, during local breakfast hours.

