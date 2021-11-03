CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

National Sandwich Day: Where to get deals and freebies on subs and sandwiches

By Michael Bartiromo, Ryan Peterson, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUIHp_0clgDB1600

( NEXSTAR ) – It’s just as the Earl of Sandwich would have wanted. In celebration of National Sandwich Day, sandwich shops across the country are treating Americans to cheap subs and hoagies on November 3.

Making your first trip to Trader Joe’s? Try these 7 things

Local chains—like Cardona’s and Dibella’s—and national chains—including Subway, Jersey Mike’s, and Panera—are celebrating the occasion with sandwich-positive promotions. They include free food, buy-one-get-one subs, and even custom “sandwich art,” among other deals and discounts.

Looking to stuff your sandwich-hole with a sensibly priced sammie? Head to one of the following shops (and prepare to download their apps) for a deal that would make the Earl of Sandwich proud.

Mac and cheese lovers rejoice! Panera giving away gold mac necklaces

Cardona’s Market

At Cardona’s, they turned National Sandwich Day into a fundraiser for people facing food insecurity. For every large sandwich bought at Cardona’s on Wednesday, they’re giving $1 to support local nonprofits meal delivery services. They’re located in Albany, Latham, and Saratoga Springs.

Cardona’s Market also has a National Sandwich Day Instagram contest. Anyone who orders a party sub—which is enough to feed a small army—for the office until Friday, and shares it on social media, can win half off on their next party sub.

Taco Bell to offer ‘Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco’ nationwide

DiBella’s Subs

At DiBella’s every day this week is National Sandwich Day! They’re offering free delivery all week for orders on their DiBellas.com website .

Jersey Mike’s Subs

In honor of National Sandwich Day, Jersey Mike’s is offering $2 off any regular sub for app users who enter the code “SANDWICH.” The deal is valid from November 3 through November 7.

Did someone say fried? Explore new food creations at the New York State Fair

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s isn’t giving away sandwiches on National Sandwich Day, but they are donating 100% of sales from their Beefy Black & Bleu sandwiches to the Jimmy John’s Foundation, a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Panera

Panera’s biggest fans can enter its “Sandwich Day Sweepstakes” for one of 25 chances to win a custom portrait of themselves sitting atop “their favorite Panera sandwich.” The portrait will be painted by Jeff McCarthy, the artist behind Celebs on Sandwiches. Fans have through November 8 to enter.

Who made the first ice cream sandwich? History is murky

Popeyes

New users who sign up for the Popeyes app on November 3 can get a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich by ordering a minimum of $10 worth of food from participating U.S. restaurants.

Subway

Subway’s MyWay members can redeem a free footlong with the purchase of any two other footlongs on National Sandwich Day. The deal is redeemable online or via the Subway app through November 6.

Subway launching menu update, keeping ‘premium 100% tuna’

Wendy’s

For the entire month of November, Wendy’s is offering two of its breakfast sandwiches—the sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, or the or bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit—for just $1 apiece. The deals are available at participating locations through the end of November, during local breakfast hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Furious the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

Chick-Fil-A customers frequent the casual dining fast-food chain for its quality combos and delightful customer service. The service is so good that Chick-Fil-A was voted "best in customer satisfaction" for the third consecutive year in a Newsweek survey. Unfortunately, customers are now pissed and telling the chain they can keep their "my pleasure" mantra. Some customers are so pissed that they've filed a lawsuit.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Freebies#Food Drink#Americans#Subway#Panera#National Sandwich Day#Taco Bell#Dibellas Com#The New York State Fair
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
franchising.com

Potbelly Celebrates National Sandwich Day with Tasty, Toasty BOGO

Fans Feast with Free Sandwich at Iconic Neighborhood Sandwich Shop. October 27, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO - National Sandwich Day 2021 will be one to remember for a legion of Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) loyalists as well as brand newcomers. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop that...
RESTAURANTS
14850.com

Celebrating National Sandwich Day around the Ithaca area

This week we’re celebrating National Sandwich Day, which falls on November 3rd, with a look at some of our favorite sandwiches in and around Ithaca. Breakfast sandwiches are always a treat, and we love that they’re discounted until 10am at Shortstop Deli. You can have them anytime! But at breakfast time they’re two bucks off.
ITHACA, NY
news3lv.com

It's a sandwich lovers time to shine with National Sandwich Day in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's National Sandwich Day Wednesday, November 3rd!. If you're a sandwich lover then you're in luck because multiple restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are celebrating with some deals. Capriottis is giving CAPaddicts rewards members a $5 small turkey sub. This includes the Cole Turkey, Homemade...
RESTAURANTS
newportri.com

Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, check out these Newport-area favorites

NEWPORT — American Chef James Beard said, "too few people understand a really good sandwich," but despite that, American's eat on average 300 million sandwiches per day. Perhaps it's the sliced bread stuffed with deliciousness such as peanut butter and jelly, bacon, lettuce, tomato, or the carb-laden "Thanksgiving sandwich," filled with leftover turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.
NEWPORT, RI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate National Sandwich Day with these four sandwich spots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wednesday is National Sandwich Day and we’re here to help you celebrate. Sandwiches have been around for a long time but it wasn’t until the 18th century that the lunchtime favorite got its name. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, John Montague, the 4th Earl of Sandwich (yes,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ABC 4

National Sandwich Day is November 3rd, what type will you make?

(The Daily Dish) Take a look at this “crave worthy” sandwich for National Sandwich Day on November 3rd!. Print the recipe here, grab the ingredients and lets celebrate!. 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound) 1 teaspoon garlic powder. 1/4 teaspoon pepper. 2 teaspoons olive...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Subway's Latest Deal Will Get You 3 Sandwiches for the Price of 2

Subway is dishing up a deal of epic proportions. Rather than treat customers to one, or even two, of their favorite sandwiches, Subway is offering up a chance to enjoy three menu favorites for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, customers can buy two footlongs and get...
RESTAURANTS
KRDO News Channel 13

Locally-owned Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium preps for National Sandwich Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a place in Colorado Springs where one condiment reigns supreme: it's mustard at Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium. The owners, wife and husband, Karrie Williams and Mark Jakusovszky love mustard so much that they have over 100 mustards lining their walls on display, and 65 mustards available for purchase. Colonel The post Locally-owned Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium preps for National Sandwich Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy