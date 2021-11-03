CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Red Hook man arrested for forcibly touching a child

By Richard Roman
 6 days ago

RED HOOK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to New York State Police, they received a tip of a man who forcibly touched the intimate parts of an underage child. Officers say, Paul Bulter, 33, of Red Hook, forcibly touched a child under the age of seventeen that he knew.

Police partnered with Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services in the investigation. That partnership led police to arrest of Bulter.

Charges:

  • Forcibly Touching (Misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

He was arraigned before a Judge at the Red Hook town Court and released.

