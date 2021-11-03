Police: Red Hook man arrested for forcibly touching a child
RED HOOK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to New York State Police, they received a tip of a man who forcibly touched the intimate parts of an underage child. Officers say, Paul Bulter, 33, of Red Hook, forcibly touched a child under the age of seventeen that he knew.Man pleads guilty to trying to meet 11-year-old for sex in Watervliet
Police partnered with Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services in the investigation. That partnership led police to arrest of Bulter.
Charges:
- Forcibly Touching (Misdemeanor)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)
He was arraigned before a Judge at the Red Hook town Court and released.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0