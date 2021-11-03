Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected.

The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share.

Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss.

On average, Wall Street analysts predicted revenue of $683.36 million and EPS of 6 cents, according to Refinitiv data. Roku’s previous guidance for Q3 pegged revenue coming in at $675 million-$685 million.

The company touted growth for its Platforms segment in Q3, even with a tough year-over-year comparison: Platform revenue was up 82% to $583 million, “reflecting significant contributions from both content distribution and advertising activities,” Roku said in announcing earnings. Average revenue per user topped $40 (on a trailing 12-month basis), an increase of nearly 50% year-over-year.

“While the pandemic has had different impacts on different parts of our business, the secular shift to streaming remains intact,” CEO Anthony Wood and CFO Steve Louden wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Roku’s Q4 outlook is for total net revenue of $893 million at the midpoint (which would be up 37% year-over-year) and total gross profit of $385 million at the midpoint (up 26% year-over-year).

In 2021, viewing on the Roku Channel has shot up thanks to the company’s growing lineup of original and exclusive content, which includes the more than 75 shows it acquired now-defunct Quibi and “This Old House.”

Meanwhile, Roku remains at an impasse with Google over distribution of YouTube on the streaming platform. According to Google, barring an agreement, YouTube will no longer be available on new Roku devices as of Dec. 9. Roku has complained that Google is making anticompetitive demands, including preferencing YouTube search results.