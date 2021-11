Home heating bills are expected to be 20% higher this year. If you are struggling to pay your utility bills, I am taking applications (by appointment) and would like to encourage you to apply. Fuel assistance applications (new and renewals) are accepted until April 30, 2022. This year’s income limit for a one person household is $40,951, and $53,551 for a two person household. Share the Warmth is a program funded by donations collected and administered by SELCO to help customers in need with meeting their Winter Electric Bills. The deadline for Share the Warmth applications is March 1, 2022. For fuel oil customers who have an emergency as they wait for their fuel assistance to come through, you can call for one time emergency assistance. Eversource customers can arrange for balanced billing and 0% interest payment plans.

