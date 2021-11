PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two men have been taken into custody and one was charged after an alleged home invasion in which the victim knew the suspects. Port Arthur Police responded to call regarding a home invasion in the 4000 block of Griffing Drive shortly before 11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7. The victim told police that two men forced their way into her home, assaulted her and stole items from the house, according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO