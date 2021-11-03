CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Firefighters responding to reported gas leak find malfunctioning pool heater

By Brittney Donovan
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO — San Diego firefighters were called to a report of a gas leak Wednesday morning but found a pool heater that was malfunctioning.

Dozens of firefighters responded to 2171 Via Nina off Cardeno Drive just before 8 a.m. Reports of the gas leak initially led police to alert neighbors and a nearby school about possible evacuations.

San Diego firefighters said in an update that crews determined a pool heater was malfunctioning. The issue has been mitigated, SDFD said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

