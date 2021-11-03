CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 15 minute Elden Ring gameplay reveal is coming tomorrow

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elden Ring is less than four months away, and yet despite that proximity we've seen surprisingly little of it: Just a curated gameplay reveal trailer in June and a 27-second leak in October. That will change tomorrow with the rollout of a 15-minute gameplay preview that will begin at 3 pm...

www.pcgamer.com

