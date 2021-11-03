CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Free Bitcoin: How to enter Coinbase sweepstakes and how to buy the cryptocurrency

By Nicolette Accardi
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve been wanting to start your cryptocurrency journey, there is an ongoing contest that may give you some motivation. Coinbase is giving away up to $250,000 worth of Bitcoin. You are automatically entered once you create an account, which you can do on Coinbase’s website here. One winner...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Is Shiba Inu a Smart Cryptocurrency to Buy Now?

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based token. The mysterious Ryoshi introduced Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) in August 2020. As the mascot implies, this canine-themed cryptocurrency was design to rival Dogecoin, and so far it's made incredible progress. Over the past year, Shiba Inu has skyrocketed 70,500,000% in value, a pace that would have made you a billionaire if you'd invested $1,200 last November.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

When Will Coinbase Release Your Staked Ethereum?

Investors can stake Ethereum through Coinbase, currently earning 4.5% interest that is paid out in the crypto itself. Participants in the Coinbase program have to lock their Ethereum until the crypto's migration to proof of stake is complete. This isn't a problem with Ethereum on the rise, but it will...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Syracuse.com

How to invest in cryptocurrency without buying any

Cryptocurrencies are inherently cryptic — it’s right there in the name. And if you follow Warren Buffett’s advice to never invest in businesses you can’t understand, it may be hard to justify investing in a currency made of math instead of gold. But it’s also hard to ignore some cryptocurrencies’...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated: How Can Businesses Prepare?

With a range of cryptocurrencies widely available, the market developed quickly and regulators haven’t been able to keep up. While cryptocurrency falls under the SEC’s jurisdiction in the U.S., no firm regulatory framework with defined rules for trading has been imposed. Until now, businesses operating in crypto have mainly been worried about checking off boxes on requirements but are now realizing regulations, of some sort, are soon to come. We don’t know the full scope of those regulations just yet; however, the best way for businesses to prepare for the unknown is by showing regulators they’re already putting processes in place to maintain recordkeeping, an approach they’ve learned from the financial services industry. By maintaining thorough records and data, businesses are ensuring there is access if and when any specific information is required, while also mitigating other various risks such as money laundering.
MARKETS
UPI News

Bitcoin and ethereum soar to record highs on crypto exchange

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Two popular cryptocurrencies soared to new all-time highs on Tuesday as investors remain bullish on the crypto market. Bitcoin, the most valuable and best-known cryptocurrency, and ethereum at one point on Tuesday reached the new milestones -- with prices of $68,530 and $4,837, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies With a Brighter Future Than Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu's historic gain has turned patient crypto investors into millionaires. Unfortunately, Shiba Inu has numerous flaws that could cause it to lose most of its value. The following five cryptocurrencies are a much better bet than SHIB to outperform over the long run. Dating back to the late 1800s,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstakes
CNBC

A 'whole new class' of consumers is entering the crypto space, says Visa executive

SINGAPORE — Nonfungible tokens or NFTs have opened up the market for crypto assets to many more people this year, according to an executive from Visa. NFTs are unique digital assets and act as a collector's item that can't be duplicated, making them rare by design. Ownership of these assets — which can include everything from music, digital artwork and website domain — is recorded on a blockchain, or a digital ledger.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $221M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $221,420,066 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xc121aeddb89db49ebc768d48c78d000fec1f9f74. $221 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb84376af8a42cc0f329093b0be1e84b68bc9aa3b. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
AFP

From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto

From a dodgy digital currency inspired by Netflix hit "Squid Game" to highly-volatile dog-themed coins, the cryptocurrency sector has become riskier than ever as it soars in value. Since the start of the year, two dog-themed units have seen their values soar -- Dogecoin created as a joke in 2013 and Shiba Inu born in 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

Crypto Exchange Bitmart Said To Seek $300M Valuation In Series B Funding Round

Bitmart, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the Cayman Islands, is reportedly seeking to raise $20 million at a pre-money valuation of $300 million. What Happened: The exchange is in discussions with Alexander Capital Ventures for leading a Series B round after it raised $10 million in an earlier round. Located in New York City, Alexander Capital Ventures is a private equity firm focused on connecting its clients with pre-IPO investment opportunities and has previously backed the likes of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).
MARKETS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy