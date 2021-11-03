CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What I learned from dying; It is well with my soul

By Linda
hancockclarion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a bit of a moment the other day and it has changed my daily life ever since and I feel like it’s worth sharing here. It boils down to this: no matter what happens with my cancer, things are going to work out great. I just happened...

www.hancockclarion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

I Wish I Could Unhear What I Learned About My Parents’ Divorce

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a woman in my early 30s, and my parents divorced (amicably, from my perspective) when I was a senior in high school. It seemed to come out of nowhere, but I just chalked it up to them growing apart as people. I’ve never had a conversation about it with either of my parents, but they’ve always been civil to each other and both attend extended family events like graduations and weddings. My mom remarried relatively quickly, so even though I like my stepdad a lot, I’ve always thought he had something to do with it. But recently while talking about my upcoming wedding, my mom dropped a bomb on me and said that my dad had an affair for years and that’s what led to the divorce, and my stepdad didn’t come onto the scene until after the damage had been done. I was so shocked I just ended the conversation quickly, and I haven’t been able to process it. I don’t even know if it’s true. I feel like there’s a lot of detail I’m missing, but honestly I don’t even want to find out more details. I don’t want to think about it at all! What’s done is done and who is responsible for events of more than 10 years ago doesn’t make much difference to me. How do I move past this without finding out what really happened?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Middletown Press

3 Lessons I Learned About Work Ethic From Milking Cows With My Father Every Evening

When you imagine the CEO of a company, you might see her wearing pressed suits and hear her polished shoes clicking across hard marble floors. You may not picture overalls smelling of hay or fresh milk lapping around her ankles as she lugs buckets across a barn. Yet growing up on a farm played a major role in helping me become the business executive I am today. Not to say milking cows is the only way to get there, but working with my father on the farm every evening developed a work ethic in me that paved my path for success.
AGRICULTURE
WebMD

Parenting 3 Boys With My MS Diagnosis: What I’ve Learned

Being a parent must be one of the hardest tasks you can encounter in your life. After all, the life of a new human being is in your hands, literally. But then, life throws you a hardball: an unexpected multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Your whole world seems to crumble. If you thought you had it difficult, now is when things start to get complicated.
RELATIONSHIPS
shepherdexpress.com

What We Can Learn from Insufferable People

What sort of persons do you find insufferable? Many of us experience an instant turn-off when around a certain type of individual. And, sometimes, the kind we find most off-putting may be telling us something important, albeit unwelcome, about ourselves. Now, in my case, people who really get under my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Guardian

What did I learn from my lovely pet rabbit? The truth about mortality

There was a fair amount of pet regret when the lockdowns ended; helplines were inundated. They rarely reported what the questions were, but you can guess: “How much love will ever be enough for this dog?”; “How can I tell if my cat’s being sarcastic?” In fact, the most regretted pet was a rabbit. People get them for children, but it’s a terrible fit, because there is nothing rabbits find more annoying than children. They also hate being picked up, stroked, handled in any way, regarded or addressed by name. “Let your rabbit come to you,” all the literature says, leaving experience to teach you how that sentence ends … “which it never will.”
ANIMALS
KevinMD.com

How I learned to let go of perfectionism: a lesson from my mother’s suicide

My mother died 18 years ago today. It has probably taken me that long to be able to talk about it because, as survivors of suicide, our culture teaches us to live in shame. However, as I grow older, I have learned to let go of that shame. If you mention your experience with suicide to others, you will usually always find that they were affected by a similar loss in some way.
MENTAL HEALTH
myveronanj.com

What I’m Learning About Eldercare

When you are a kid, you think being an adult is cool. You can do whatever you want right? Life is easy! No one to tell you what to do. You don’t have to go to school. You can eat what you want. You can sleep in late. Being an adult is fun and easy.
VERONA, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Thrive Global

As a Toddler, I Learned My Most Effective Business Skill

As early as 3 years old, I can remember having a keen awareness of the world around me. I knew things in a way that was mature and odd for a child. I was barely 4 years old when my mom entrusted me with a list of instructions to follow in case she got sick during her high-risk pregnancy with my brother. I was often asked by family and neighbors to babysit other children even though I was a child myself.
KIDS
newwaysministry.org

Priest Credits LGBTQ Parishioners with Keeping Ministry Alive During Covid Pandemic

A Chicago priest has written about how the LGBTQ community stepped up during the pandemic to keep parish life alive, which could teach church leaders a wider lesson. Fr. Richard Prendergast of St. Gertrude Parish wrote in the National Catholic Reporter that when the pandemic changed everything in March 2020, “members of the LGBTQ+ community answered that call for help.”
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Two LGBTQ-affirming churches -- one historic and one young -- unite with installation of new pastor

BALTIMORE — A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mercyme#Siu#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
bobvila.com

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
Complex

B.C. Conspiracy Theorist, Who Claimed Hot Yoga Kills COVID, Dies After Feeling Ill

Infamous COVID-19 denier Mak Parhar, who gained a platform and following the past two years within both the flat Earth and anti-mask movements, died at his home in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday just days after stating he felt ill across social media. The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death but has not determined a cause yet.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy