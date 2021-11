Over the last two seasons, the Golden State Warriors have failed to earn a playoff spot in the stacked Western Conference. At the start of their 2021-22 campaign, Stephen Curry is back to his MVP ways, while Draymond Green is putting himself back into contention for Defensive Player of the Year. These two stars have propelled the Warriors to a fantastic 7-1 start, highlighted by their league-best defensive rating of 96.0, per NBA.com/stats.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO