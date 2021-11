Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, Nov. 8:. CO Ben Huener (Roseau) prepared for and worked the Firearms Deer opener in the Roseau and Lake of the Woods County areas. Hunter success varied, with more deer generally being seen in the agricultural areas. Violations for the week include shining, hunting with the aid of bait, wanton waste of a deer, fail to register deer and assistance was given to CO Sura with a large over limit of walleyes and saugers.

BAUDETTE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO