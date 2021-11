Mac Miller‘s 2014 mixtape Faces has set a brand new record on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart. According to reports, the project, which just hit streaming services on October 15, sold 34,000 copies in the U.S., with 2,000 of that number coming from digital album downloads and 32,000 from vinyl LP sales — the latter of which broke the record for the largest sales week on vinyl for an R&B/hip-hop record since sales were tracked in 1991.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO