GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Christopher Avery was making a mid-afternoon trek to the grocery store last December when another car ran a red light and ‘T-boned’ his. Avery was killed. His widow stood in court Friday as two of the three convicted felons inside the other car were sentenced to prison. Kathyrn Severn Avery spoke of the trauma brought upon the first responders who watched Christopher pass away while they worked on his broken body, and also the team of people that “will never be able to unhear my wailing as they answered my question, ‘Is he dead?’” Then she spoke of her...

GOLDEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO