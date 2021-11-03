CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele breaks records with latest single, 'Easy on Me'

By Julia Carden
edinboronow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele’s latest single, “Easy on Me,” off her upcoming album put an end to her six-year musical hiatus. Following “Hello” from 2015, the new song was released on Oct. 14 by Columbia Records. Adele showcases her individuality and vulnerability on “Easy on Me,” as she reflects on time in her life...

www.edinboronow.com

