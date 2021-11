VMware continues to assist public organizations in their defense against cyberattacks. Today, the Biden administration ordered nearly all federal agencies to patch hundreds of cybersecurity vulnerabilities that are known to be exploited, where patches are available. This directive is one of the first actions taken by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), of which VMware is a member.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO