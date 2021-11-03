Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed

A dead PS4 exclusive is being brought back from the grave. Some of the last generation's best games were PS4 exclusives, like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part 2. That said, not every PS4 exclusive was a critical and commercial success. Not only were there games like Wild, which just disappeared and were never released, but there were some games that completely flopped, like The Tomorrow Children, a free-to-play adventure game with online elements, which released in 2016, and then was shut down in 2017. We wouldn't fault you if you completely forgot The Tomorrow Children existed. That said, it's coming back. Today, its developer, Q-Games, announced that it has come to an agreement with Sony and has acquired the rights to the game. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it almost never happens.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO