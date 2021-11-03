CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiraxis Games and 2K have announced that Marvel's Midnight Suns, the upcoming video game from the developers of XCOM, has been delayed from its previous window of March 2022. It will now instead release in the second half of 2022 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
theaureview.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

I have to be honest. After publisher Square Enix’s last Marvel themed outing, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy instilled a sizeable amount of doubt within me. Sure, Marvel’s Avengers was a fun cooperative experience, but it lacked any depth and heart. It seems as though the second time is the charm, as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is without a doubt a major step forward for Square’s Marvel games. Combat is engaging and intuitive, the banter is witty and fun and the narrative hits home in all the right ways. It might not be a perfect package, but is indeed an experience worthy of the Guardians name.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Midnight Sons: Greg Smallwood Breaks Silence on Viral Marvel Pitch

Nearly four years ago, comic artist Greg Smallwood unveiled his ultimate Midnight Sons pitch to the masses. The artwork and character turnarounds Smallwood designed went viral, and the team-up is still referred to all these years later. As it turns out, it's actually a project Smallwood actually pitched to Marvel, but the publisher ultimately passed on it. Now, the artist has revealed what his story would have all included over a five-issue mini-series.
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Delays Another Project Starring Iron Man and Doctor Strange

Recently, The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios announced the delay of numerous films, including highly anticipated projects like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). While the announcement felt chaotic to some fans, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fallout 5 Teased by Bethesda Director Todd Howard

Fallout 5 has been teased by longtime Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard. During a recent interview with IGN, Howard confirmed that the fifth mainline entry in the Fallout saga has been outlined by those at the studio. However, given the developer's upcoming work on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, it sounds as though the game won't be created at any point in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilith
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Recreates Iconic San Andreas Meme in GTA Trilogy Remastered

Prior to the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition later this week, Rockstar Games has now given fans a glimpse at the one thing that many were looking forward to seeing the most. Specifically, that thing happens to be the iconic "Here We Go Again" scene from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that has become a meme over the years.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Last of Us, Uncharted Developer Naughty Dog Rumored to Be Developing New IP

Naughty Dog, which is the studio behind smash-hit PlayStation franchises such as The Last of Us and Uncharted, is rumored to be working on a new IP as its next major project. While Naughty Dog has had its name attached to a number of titles over the past few months, this new game in reference is seemingly the next tentpole release that the studio will take on. Sadly, very few details related to this game in question have been made available at this point in time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy Free for a Limited Time

In celebration of Ubisoft's 35th anniversary, the company is offering Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy for free for a limited time. Through November 12th, interested folks can claim the trio of video games -- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia, Assassin's CreedChronicles: India, and Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China -- for free through Ubisoft Connect PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals Some Massive Changes Coming to the Game

Alongside Spider-Man, on November 30 a massive update to Marvel's Avengers is releasing on all platforms, which is to say on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. Ahead of November 30, developer Crystal Dynamic has begun to tease the update, which so far has included our first-look at Spider-Man in the game. And now it includes information on the major reworks coming to perks, resources, and gear.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Marvel#Xcom#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#The Epic Games Store#Creative#Polish#Avengers#The Midnight Suns
ComicBook

Among Us Stealth Releases Biggest Update Yet

A new Among Us update is live on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED, and mobile devices. And according to developer Inner Sloth, it's the game's biggest update to date, adding four new roles, a whole new currency system, and account linking. At the moment of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Starfield Release Date Update Provided by Bethesda

Bethesda has given eager fans looking forward to the 2022 release date of Starfield a new update on the game's launch. Earlier this year, Bethesda Game Studios revealed that it is planning to release its next open-world RPG in a little over a year on November 11, 2022. Since this reveal, however, very little news has come about on the project. And while this normally would inspire a bit of concern from fans, Bethesda director Todd Howard has said that he feels strongly that the game will launch on this date.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Games Expands to iOS

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix has been dabbling with adding video games to its streaming subscription service for months now, and it even went so far as to acquire its first video game studio at the end of September. Last week, Netflix finally rolled the video games out globally for Android devices, and as of today, Netflix Games has expanded to iOS.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead PS4 Exclusive Being Revived as New Game

A dead PS4 exclusive is being brought back from the grave. Some of the last generation's best games were PS4 exclusives, like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part 2. That said, not every PS4 exclusive was a critical and commercial success. Not only were there games like Wild, which just disappeared and were never released, but there were some games that completely flopped, like The Tomorrow Children, a free-to-play adventure game with online elements, which released in 2016, and then was shut down in 2017. We wouldn't fault you if you completely forgot The Tomorrow Children existed. That said, it's coming back. Today, its developer, Q-Games, announced that it has come to an agreement with Sony and has acquired the rights to the game. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it almost never happens.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Seemingly Confirms Popular Fan Theory

Shortly after Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on Nintendo Switch last year, players immediately noticed a unique relationship between two of the game's new additions: C.J. and Flick. In New Horizons, the two characters refer to themselves as both partners and roommates, leading many to assume that the two are in a romantic relationship. While this was enough for many players to make up their minds, the Happy Home Paradise DLC takes things a step further. In the DLC, when a player proposes creating a vacation home for Flick, he immediately mentions that he's "living with someone," and then reacts quite happily when he finds out that C.J. can also move in with him!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Releases New Trailer

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has released a new trailer! While fans of the TV anime are currently waiting for the next major arc from the light novels to complete so it gets its official adaptation, the anime franchise is not slowing down in the slightest thanks to the release of a new feature film taking on the first of series creator Reki Kawahara's official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which explores the original Aincrad arc at a much slower pace than seen in the first iteration of the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks - How to Mute Words and Avoid Spoilers Online

The past few weeks have been a bit of a nightmare for the likes of Sony and Marvel Studios. First, reporters—yes, more than one—from a respected trade publication quickly spoiled the conclusion and post-credits scenes of Eternals immediately after the film held its Hollywood premiere. Now, photos that many assume to be legitimate have leaked from someone involved with the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Twitter has started running amok.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Finally Brings Inosuke to the Fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally brought Inosuke Hashibira to the fight with the cliffhanger from the newest episode! Season 2 of the series has gotten off to a divisive start as it is currently tackling a retelling of the Mugen Train arc previously explored in the events of the Mugen Train film. Following a brief delay of its newest episode, the series has now kicked into high gear as Tanjiro and the others are finally breaking out of their respective dreams and taking the fight directly to the demon behind the Mugen Train disappearances.
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Datamine Points to Attack on Titan Crossover

A new datamine for Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to indicate that the game could receive tie-in content related to Attack on Titan! According to Call of Duty dataminer/leaker @_Nanikos_, multiple lines of code have been discovered in the game with "aot_titan" listed. One of these lines of code seems to point to the existence of an Operator based on the series. The leaker believes that a tie-in event could happen next month but, as with any datamine, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we receive some kind of official confirmation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Back 4 Blood Update Released With Patch Notes

A new Back 4 Blood update is going live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass, and as the patch notes reveal, it's a huge update. In fact, it's perhaps the game's biggest post-launch update. While it doesn't do any one thing major, it does make a plethora of noteworthy changes, all of which add up.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Brie Larson Stars in New Metroid Dread Ad

Over the years, Brie Larson has spoken at length about her passion for Nintendo, and the Captain Marvel star is showing that off in a new ad promoting Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED. The paid ad appears on Larson's Instagram page, and in it, she talks about what series star Samus Aran means to her. Since the first Metroid released back in 1987, Samus has been depicted as one of the most powerful women in gaming, and Larson discusses how important it was seeing that while growing up. The actress also reveals that Samus has been her go-to in Super Smash Bros. over the years.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jungle Cruise 2 Producer Teases Worldwide Adventure in the Sequel

Disney accomplished its mission with the recent live-action adaptation of Jungle Cruise, following the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and turning a beloved theme park ride into a film franchise. Even with the ongoing pandemic, Jungle Cruise did well enough at the box office and with the Disney+ Premier Access program to earn itself a sequel. That sequel, which will see Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt reprising their starring roles, will somehow manage to be even bigger and bolder than its predecessor.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy