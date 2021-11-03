CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCMEO: Man dead after crash near 68th and Silver Spring

A man is dead following a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO), the crash happened near 68th and Silver Spring around 1:41 p.m.

Milwaukee police say a tow truck collided with a car that was making a left turn.

The driver of the tow truck, a 57-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries.

An occupant of the tow truck was ejected and then fled the scene. Police continue to seek the unknown man that fled. He is described as a white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Troy Hawkins
6d ago

WakeUp MILWAUKEE! Speeding is causing Deaths daily! 😞 The 17yr old girl died in crash 2wks ago on GreenBay ave, driver was travelling 83mph in city traffic! 😠 How many people have to die BEFORE WE JUST SLOW DOWN!!!!!! Winter is coming, so will the speeding continue on 'Snow Covered Streets?' Too many Lives Lost! 😓

