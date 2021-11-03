Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser held on Wednesday

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted its Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser on Wednesday.

The event took place at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is organized to raise awareness and funds to provide fresh produce and groceries to those facing hunger in the Santa Maria valley.

"It's really thanks to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and other organizations, and all the people who buy tickets, all the people who sponsor these events to ensure that those who are hungry don't go hungry," said California State Senator Monique Limón.

Those who attended received a pre-selected, handmade bowl and heat-&-serve gourmet soup, donated by local restaurants.

The bowls cost $25 each and Empty Bowls organizers say that more than 400 bowls purchased.

"We're pleased with the results of this event so far,” said Laurel Alcantar, Santa Barbara County Foodbank Senior Development Manager. “We are still accepting donations post event so anybody who wasn't able to attend who still wants to support the foodbank, or the Santa Maria Empty Bowls in particular, is still welcome to give a donation."

Empty Bowls is offering an opportunity to exchange bowls at the foodbank’s Santa Maria warehouse at 490 W. Foster Rd. on Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.