I’m not one of the typical Illinois Fighting Illini fans that looks ahead to basketball as soon as football’s gone awry. Frankly, it still feels early to talk about basketball even though the season starts soon; there’s still ILLINOIS FOOTBALL to play and that’s where my energy is. However, it’s a privilege to write about this particular Fighting Illini basketball team coming off a season where they won more Big Ten games than any other team, hung a Big Ten Tournament banner and earned a #1 seed. Nobody has won more Big Ten conference games over the last two seasons than Illinois, and there’s no reason that shouldn’t keep up for at least one more year.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO