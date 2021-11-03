Star Wars: Matt Smith Finally Confirms His Rise of Skywalker Character

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker In Ahsoka, Rumors/Theories For Future Projects, And Is Star Wars Stuck In Time? | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! It’s time to discuss the future of Star Wars and how staying in the realm of Skywalkers may be holding the franchise back. That doesn’t mean the upcoming shows won’t be great, but what else could we get instead? Also, the big news informing that discussion is Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is going to be in Ahsoka! How will this play out in the future? What rumors can we connect with our theories? Drink up and find out!

