CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Big Law Securities Practices Bulk Up Crypto Services as Legitimacy, and Regulation, Increase

By Dylan Jackson
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Big Law firms are jumping into the cryptocurrency space as adoption from Wall Street continues. With the institutional attention has come...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Silicon Legal: Whistleblower Questions EU's Approach to Big Tech

The European Parliament is crafting overhauls to current laws on digital commerce and communications. The Facebook whistleblower is skeptical new legislation in the EU would keep her former employer in check. In the United States, Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan is expected to use an enforcement-heavy approach. Editor’s note:...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

M&A Demand Fuels Big Law Tax Partner Laterals

Greenberg Traurig, Davis Polk & Wardwell, and Dechert all added tax partners this week. Greenberg and Davis Polk leaders indicated their new tax partners would help service sustained demand for complex M&A, especially involving private equity firms. Jeffrey Ekeberg is Greenberg Traurig's third tax shareholder hire of the year, while...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Law Firms Are Employing Risky Tactics to Hide Talent From The Competition

As the legal industry’s red-hot talent market reaches a boiling point, some law firm leaders are desperate to hold onto the people they have, sometimes using tactics that could backfire. Stefanie Marrone, a legal marketing consultant, recently spoke with a firm that wanted to remove associates’ biographies from the firm...
LAW
Law.com

Can Firms Recoup Specific Cyber Costs? Outside of a Few Exceptions, It's Unlikely

Cybersecurity is playing a larger—and more expensive—role in law firms’ budgets compared with previous years. However, few law firm client invoices disclose cybersecurity expenses, while only a select number of firms may be successful charging their clients line-item cybersecurity expenses. Still, many firms may indirectly recoup costs by sweeping them into a general overhead expense.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cahill Gordon Reindel
bizjournals

Financial services gain customer trust by stepping up network security

The financial services sector has long been a leader in cybersecurity, due to the highly sensitive nature of its customer data. It’s no surprise that banks have some of the highest levels of security among critical industries in the United States—in 2020, the finance and insurance sector was the most targeted industry by attackers.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Beltway Lateral Roundup: Big Law Continues Beefing Up Key Practices in DC

November has kicked off with numerous lateral moves in the nation's capital. Law firms are building out various key practices, from capital markets to L&E. In addition to three partner hirings announced Monday, K&L Gates also added an associate to its growing federal lobbying business, and Debevoise & Plimpton added a counsel to its financial institutions group.
LAW
Law.com

Retention Isn’t Getting Easier, Firms Warming to AFAs?, Google Antitrust Ruling: The Morning Minute

MORE EXPENSES, LESS TALENT – Associate salaries are growing throughout the market—but it may not yet be enough to keep turnover levels in check. Andrew Maloney dives into a report by Thomson Reuters finding that the law firm turnover rate was 13.8% over the past year. Firms also experienced a 7.2% bump in direct expenses in Q3 2021 compared to a year earlier, which was linked primarily to salary increases. If spending on talent remains high, and retention rates fail to budge, some firms could be in tougher financial straits in near future, leading to potentially more consolidations in the market. Still, there’s some good news: client demand in Q3 2021 was up over 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year, according to the report.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Kazakhstan Senate approves legislation regulating crypto service providers

According to new legislation passed by the upper house of the country’s national parliament on Monday, crypto businesses in Kazakhstan may soon be subjected to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations, as reported by local news outlet Vlast. The new law extends the country’s financial monitoring system to cover crypto service providers.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
investing.com

Acting CoC Hsu: More crypto regulation is needed

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is responsible for the regulatory oversight of federally chartered banks operating within the United States. Hsu further declared:. Petition for Robinhood to List SHIB Now Reached 510k Signatures By CoinQuora - Nov 07, 2021. Reports show that Shiba Inu has set a...
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: The Squid Game Crypto Scam Is So Securities-Law Meta

The word “meta” has evolved into online gamer talk for using knowledge of a game to cheat other players, in addition to serving as a buzzword for being self-referential. So the week that Facebook changed its name to Meta was exactly the right time for the hit series “Squid Game” to inspire a crypto token sale that soon turned out to be a scam to cheat would-be players of an online game based on the show. Remarkably, the Squid Game scammers actually showed an understanding of the SEC’s crackdown on token sales since 2017 and recent crypto developments such as decentralized finance (DeFi).
PUBLIC SAFETY
beincrypto.com

Crypto Regulation ‘Enforcement’ Addressed During Gensler Speech

U.S. Securities Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler made several references to crypto regulations during his address at the Securities Enforcement Forum. In a speech emphasizing the necessity of enforcement, Gensler said the SEC’s approach has been consistent. To Gensler, this means that crypto regulations need to be applied consistently, “regardless of the entity, the technology, or the business model.”
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Iran Blockchain Association plans to help with crypto regulation laws

Iran Blockchain Association wants to help create crypto laws. Chief of the association says regulators lack qualifications to carry out the task. The IBA Chief says the body can handle crypto criminals. Regulation of crypto across is rapidly becoming a trend among countries worldwide. Though some are still skeptical about...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Leading Indian Payments Platform May Implement Bitcoin Services If Regulators Greenlight Crypto

India’s largest digital payment platform would consider offering Bitcoin services, but is waiting on regulatory permission first. Madhur Deora – CFO of Paytm – recently said that his company might enable Bitcoin offerings if it gains permission from Indian regulators. Paytm is one of India’s largest mobile payment platform, meaning over 330 million users could gain access to simplified Bitcoin payments if the company follows through.
WORLD
American Banker

Washington should look to states for guidance on regulating crypto

Amid the intensifying debate in Washington about what the rules of the road should be for cryptocurrency, and who should police it, something important has been missing: a process for getting there. It seems that nearly everyone has an opinion on how crypto should be regulated, but perhaps what’s needed...
WASHINGTON STATE
ambcrypto.com

The solution to crypto regulation may consist of a ‘grand compromise’

Cryptocurrency’s transformation from speculative investment to a balanced portfolio stablemate continues to gather pace. Governments around the world remain divided on how to regulate the emerging asset class. But one thing is for certain, regulators are starting to see the value of cryptocurrencies. Industry expert Raoul Pal, discussed the same...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Paris-Based Regulators Tout Stricter Crypto Regulations

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Paris-based intergovernmental group that oversees government policy on illegal finance, is calling for more stringent cryptocurrency regulations to help thwart money laundering and other criminal activity, according to a Thursday (Oct. 28) report from the Wall Street Journal. The international body asked its...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Indian government is reportedly considering regulating crypto as a commodity

The Indian government may be looking into establishing a legal framework for crypto-based digital currencies as "assets" as early as February. According to a Tuesday report from Indian news outlet Business Today, officials with the country's Finance Ministry said the potential legal framework would treat cryptocurrencies closer to commodities than currencies. If this legislation comes to fruition, it would represent a different approach than an outright ban on digital assets in the country, which some Indian lawmakers have reportedly been considering.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Australian securities regulator issues guidelines for crypto ETPs

The Australia Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued its response to public consultation on cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) alongside fresh industry guidance. On Friday, the regulator released a set of regulatory requirements for funds looking to offer crypto ETPs, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and structured products, following the months...
MARKETS
Reuters

Australian regulator provides guidance for crypto-asset products

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate watchdog said on Friday that holders of underlying crypto-asset investment products would need a licence, as part of a new set of guidances it hopes would improve transparency and protect investors. Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the high-risk cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

CFTC and SEC Are Vying for Crypto Regulation Control

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Image: Shutterstock. Acting CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam urged a Senate committee today to expand the agency's authority over crypto. Meanwhile, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has reportedly been lobbying for more regulatory control over stablecoins. Mere days after a Bloomberg report suggested the Treasury Department was...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy