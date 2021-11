The latest Barside Buzz has LOTR show leaks from Fellowship of Fans that confirm late Second Age setting for the show. Previous leaks from this source had said that Isildur was a main character in the show. However some fans began to wonder about things like multiple timelines. It does appear as though there will be a massive prologue to this show and my guess is perhaps further flashbacks as the show progresses. However it is clear from these latest leaks exactly what timeline we are in here, and it is the late Second Age.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO