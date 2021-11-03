CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV Talk with Teachers: Schitt’s Creek

By Emily Thomas
libertywingspan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of TV talk with Teachers, Wingspans Emily Thomas...

libertywingspan.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Dan Levy Reveals Shocking Stance on Schitt's Creek's Most Popular Catchphrase

Watch: Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie. Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy just revealed the stunning truth that he sort of dislikes the saying that launched a thousand memes and millions of laughs. During a recent sit down on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, he candidly pointed out that it's not so funny to hear the infamous words now that the Emmy-winning series is over.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Schitt's Creek star lands next movie role

Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire has joined The Mattachine Family, an upcoming drama produced by Scrubs' Zach Braff. The Canadian actress, who played motel owner Stevie Budd in the Emmy-winning comedy series, is set to share the screen with the likes of Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Candyman), Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fuller House) and Nico Tortorella (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) in the new movie, which is currently in production.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Eugene Levy Says Dan Wrote a Schitt's Creek Episode to Get Back at Him, and It's So Savage

Dan Levy had a bone to pick with his father, Eugene Levy, while filming Schitt's Creek. Following the release of the behind-the-scenes book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek filled with cast interviews, Eugene appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Oct. 28 and shared a funny story about a classic Schitt's Creek episode titled "The Drip." In the episode, Eugene's character, Johnny Rose, is slowly drenched overnight due to a leak in the ceiling. Eugene explained that he's "touchy" about his hair getting wet because it "takes a while to get my hair to look the way I think it should look." When he read the script, he recalled saying, "Ugh, Dan, really? It can't drip anywhere else except on my hair?"
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Great Canadian Bake Off: the Schitt’s Creek/baking show crossover you need in your life

Like much of the world, I’ve watched a lot of television in the last two years. Two shows have done much of the heavy lifting in getting me through the pandemic and, while worlds apart, Schitt’s Creek and The Great British Bake Off both offer a fun, feel-good viewing experience so soothing it’s like they’re reaching out of the TV and gently stroking my hair.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middletown Press

'Schitt's Creek' Alum Eugene Levy to Host Travel Series for Apple

Eugene Levy is set to host and executive produce a new travel series for Apple. “The Reluctant Traveler” will see Levy visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them. Self confessedly not your average travel show host, he’s agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy will be packing his suitcase with some trepidation but hoping his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in his life – that’s as long as he doesn’t have to battle his motion sickness, and still gets dinner at 7.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy not a fan of 'Ew, David' catchphrase: 'It will haunt me for the rest of my life'

You can use the saying 'Ew, David!' anywhere — but you might not want to use it in front of the actual David Rose. While visiting ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the new Schitt's Creek book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, actor Dan Levy showed off some license plates fans had personalized with the saying and admitted he's not the biggest fan of what has become one of pop culture's most notable catchphrases.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
UPI News

'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek veterans -- and real-life son-father duo -- Dan and Eugene Levy have signed on to star in separate new shows. Dan Levy created and will host HBO Max's unscripted cooking competition, The Big Brunch. The series is expected to debut next year. "Everybody has...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Why Dan Levy Ended Up in a Neck Brace by the End of Schitt's Creek

From "Ew, David" to "Ouch, David" real quick. Over the course of the show's five year run, Schitt's Creek fans welcomed the Rose family into their living rooms and grew to absolutely adore them, flaws and all. But with the incredible success of the show came some downfalls, as, by season six of the multi-Emmy Award winning series, creator and star Dan Levy had to wear a neck brace due to stress, which seems to have been simply the worst. In an interview with GQ for their "Heroes Issue," Levy opened up about the stress that came along with the show. "The anxiety in my neck was so bad I couldn't move it." recalled Levy. "At one point there was an...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy responds to Ant-Man 3 rumours

Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy has responded to rumours he's set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. And we're afraid it's not good news, best wishes, or warmest regards. Dan, who was pictured having dinner with Paul Rudd back in August,...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Dan Levy Discusses Marvel Rumors

Marvel Studios has numerous eagerly-awaited movies coming up in Phase Four, including Eternals (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and of course, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Back in August, Marvel fans speculated that Schitt’s Creek actor and creator Dan Levy was joining the cast of the upcoming Ant-Man...
MOVIES
purewow.com

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dan Levy’s Latest Look Is Giving Us Full on Harry Potter Vibes

If you haven’t heard, Dan Levy is a New York Times best-selling author, and his latest ensemble is reminding us of one of our all-time favorite book characters. On Thursday, the Schitt's Creek actor shared a snap of himself on his personal Instagram account. The photo, which was taken at the Soho Farmhouse in the United Kingdom, shows Levy standing on the deck of the farmhouse looking chic in an ensemble fit for Hogwarts.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

These Friendsgiving Decor Ideas Inspired By Schitt’s Creek Are Simply The Best

As the cool weather creeps in, it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll celebrate Turkey Day with your besties. Instead of going with the traditional setup, why not take a note from your favorite Schitt’s Creek moments to create unforgettable Friendsgiving party decor? Just remember to fold in the cheese before you serve the enchiladas in addition to taking some cues from these Friendsgiving party decor ideas inspired by Schitt’s Creek.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dan Levy’s ‘Holiday Gift Guide’ Is Only a Single Item

Move over, Oprah’s “favorite things” list. Dan Levy just gave fans a peek at his “holiday gift guide” and it only consists of one item. Allow us to explain. On Monday, the Schitt's Creek star shared a snap of a pink abstract couch with gold accents. He simply captioned the image, “My holiday gift guide: This. Thanks in advance.” Per the post’s location, the photo was taken at the Salvador Dalí art exhibition in Siena, Italy. See the retro piece below.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy