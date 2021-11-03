TV Talk with Teachers: Schitt’s Creek

Dan Levy had a bone to pick with his father, Eugene Levy, while filming Schitt's Creek. Following the release of the behind-the-scenes book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek filled with cast interviews, Eugene appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Oct. 28 and shared a funny story about a classic Schitt's Creek episode titled "The Drip." In the episode, Eugene's character, Johnny Rose, is slowly drenched overnight due to a leak in the ceiling. Eugene explained that he's "touchy" about his hair getting wet because it "takes a while to get my hair to look the way I think it should look." When he read the script, he recalled saying, "Ugh, Dan, really? It can't drip anywhere else except on my hair?"
