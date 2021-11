Are These The Best Tech Stocks For Your November 2021 Watchlist?. Tech stocks continue to dominate the headlines in the stock market this week. For the most part, this would be thanks to the ever-evolving and improving nature of the industry. To begin with, the Bitcoin bulls continue to power forward as the cryptocurrency surged towards a record high of over $68,000 earlier today. This could show the growing sentiment around blockchain tech and its related offerings in the world now. Aside from the crypto space, more conventional names in tech continue to make eye-catching moves as well.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO