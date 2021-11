Detroit Tigers Prospect you should know: Beau Brieske. The Detroit Tigers farm system has been getting a lot of attention over the last six years. With names like Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Spencer Torkelson, and Riley Greene. But, you already know about all of them. There are a lot of great minor leaguers besides those five players, and I am here to discuss why they deserve a lot more attention. The player being discussed here, Tigers 2021 minor league pitcher of the year, Beau Brieske.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO