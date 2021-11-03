CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude falls

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York...

wtop.com

rigzone.com

EIA Report Sends Crude Higher

Oil jumped Tuesday as prospects for a strategic supply release diminished when an EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook report set expectations for oversupply early in 2022 and a corresponding reversal of energy prices. Oil jumped on speculation that the Biden administration may pull the plug on any plans to release crude...
WTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, up from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 20.31 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
WTOP

Gold higher, silver lower

The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1830.20 an ounce – up $2.80. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $24.31 an ounce – down 22 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
wtvbam.com

China’s crude oil imports in Oct fall to lowest in three years

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s crude oil imports plunged in October to the lowest since September 2018, as large state-owned refiners withheld purchases because of rising prices while independent refiners were restrained by limited quotas to import. The world’s biggest crude oil importer brought in 37.8 million tonnes last month, data...
rigzone.com

Oil Drops as OPEC+ Denies Appeals for More Crude

The decision by OPEC+ members to maintain the status quo on supply increases may seem like a bullish development; however, traders fear strategic reserves will be tapped to ease inflationary symptoms. Oil fell to the lowest in a month after OPEC+ agreed to only maintain its current pace of supply...
investing.com

Late Stages Of Crude Oil Rally

Oil has lost its upside momentum. Despite reports of record gasoline prices in the UK and the US, crude prices are losing around 0.6% on Wednesday morning on speculation that the supply-demand balance point is approaching. The price of Brent crude has retreated 4% and WTI 5% from late October peaks.
OilPrice.com

WTI Sinks Below $80 On Rising Crude Inventories

Despite the energy crisis in Europe and Asia, and the alleged gas to oil switching as a result, rising crude oil stocks in the United States have just tanked WTI prices to a 4-week low. WTI prices briefly slipped below $80 per barrel, landing at $80.15 (-4.48%) at 4:42 p.m....
investorideas.com

Crude Eyeing OPEC+ Meeting - Where is Oil Headed?

November 3, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) With the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, oil looks to be in a corrective phase, as pressure is on for more crude. Are we looking at bearish winds ahead?. Crude oil prices have started their corrective wave, as we are approaching the monthly OPEC+ group meeting...
WTOP

Crude edges higher

Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 15 cents — closing at $82.81 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Fight to the Upside

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, only to find buyers underneath and push to the upside. With that being the case, the market is very likely to continue seeing massive amounts of value underneath, as the supply issue continues to be a major problem.
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.99 to $82.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.82 to $84.58 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 7 cents to $2.45 a gallon. November heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.51 a gallon. November natural gas rose 32 cents to $6.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Williston Daily Herald

Crude oil prices inch downward on supply gains

Crude oil prices inched downward Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said the U.S. added 4.3 million barrels to its inventories (excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) for the week through Oct. 22. While that is 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the previous week EIA...
marketpulse.com

Crude rallies, gold stumbles

Crude prices continue to rise and pleas to OPEC to increase production continue to fall on deaf ears. The only thing that will get OPEC+ motivated is if private US operators signal they will increase production. OPEC+ has been enjoying rising prices, steady demand, and little fear they will lose market share.
Shore News Network

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at...
naturalgasworld.com

Oil drops on US crude stocks build projection

Oil prices fell today on API’s report of a surprise build in US inventories last week. With OPEC+ reluctant to act and increase supply further amid the market tightness, the only downside to oil prices could come from inventory data this week – and that’s exactly what moved markets today.
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Strong Probability of $100/Bbl

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged up Tuesday, near multi-year highs as the market’s outlook remains tight given increasing fuel demand, particularly in the U.S., and only gradual increases in supply. By 8:45 AM ET (1245 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 0.5% at $84.16 a barrel, while Brent futures were...
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Gas Prices In Carolinas Inch Lower As Oil Prices Weaken

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Prices at the pump are finally seeing some relief as the price of crude oil, which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year, dropped 7% last week. This is the first real sign of weakness in the oil market in a month.
OilPrice.com

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

U.S. West Texas Intermediate are edging higher on Friday after OPEC and its allies moved forward with its plans for a gradual increase in production. Ahead of the decision, the group known as OPEC+, faced opposition from the United States and other major consumers, who wanted the producers to raise supply in order to cap prices.
