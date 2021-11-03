CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BlackMatter ransomware moves victims to LockBit after shutdown

By Lawrence Abrams
bleepingcomputer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the BlackMatter ransomware operation shutting down, existing affiliates are moving their victims to the competing LockBit ransomware site for continued extortion. This morning, news broke that the BlackMatter ransomware gang is shutting down after members have gone missing and increased pressure by law enforcement. As part of this...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

