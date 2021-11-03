BlackMatter ransomware moves victims to LockBit after shutdown

On Oct. 5, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Deborah Ross introduced the bicameral Ransom Disclosure Act (RDA). This is the third bill, proposed over the past four months, meant to address an increasing threat of ransomware attacks. The number of ransomware attacks increased by 62 percent globally from 2019 to 2020, and victims worldwide paid nearly $350 million in ransom in 2020 alone. On Sept. 28, a few days before the Warren-Ross bill was introduced, Sens. Gary Peters and Rob Portman introduced bipartisan legislation, entitled the Cyber Incident Reporting Act (CIRA), meant to address ransomware under a broader umbrella of cyber threats. In a similar vein, focusing broadly on cyberattacks while paying particular attention to ransomware, Sens. Susan Collins, Mark Warner and Marco Rubio introduced bipartisan legislation, titled the Cyber Incident Notification Act (CINA), on July 21.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO