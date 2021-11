The hydropower industry has been working closely with congressional lawmakers to get a 30% tax incentive included in the reconciliation bill going through the wringer. As it stands, the bill has a tax incentive for the nuclear industry, but renewable hydropower has been left out. Industry professionals say the tax incentive is crucial to freeing up capital to support grid resilience, dam safety upgrades such as new turbines and fish passage systems, and environmental enhancements at existing hydropower facilities, at least six of which are in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO