CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Petco's lifestyle brand for dogs just launched a New York City flagship store with on-site monogramming, complimentary whipped cream treats, and a curated wall of dog food. See inside.

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetco just opened a store in New York City for its Reddy lifestyle brand. The brand is focused on Millennial pet parents with treats and amenities for dogs. Reddy will continue releasing new products, some only available at the store. Petco just announced the opening of Reddy Soho. Reddy...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
morningbrew.com

Petco opens its first flagship for one of its owned brands

Don’t tell Petco that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Yesterday, in a first for the pet-care giant, it opened a flagship store for one of its owned brands: Reddy. The millennial-centric lifestyle brand, which sells everything from dog leashes and collars to denim jackets and travel bags for pets, was introduced in 2018.
PET SERVICES
Benzinga

Petco Opens 'Reddy SoHo' Retail Location In New York City

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) announced the opening of Reddy SoHo, the first concept flagship for Reddy, in New York City. Launched in 2018, the Reddy brand offers apparel, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, bowls, feeders, and travel accessories. Located at 125 Prince Street, Reddy SoHo serves as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advertising Age

Petco opens a store for its private-label dog brand Reddy

As it seeks to meet continuing demand from new pet owners, Petco is expanding its empire—this time, by broadening its brick-and-mortar experience. Today, the retailer is opening Reddy, the first storefront for its private-label dog brand. The shop is located in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Three-year-old Reddy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

Petco Opens Reddy Boutique for Dogs in NYC

Petco Health and Wellness Company is launching the flagship store, Reddy, for its premium lifestyle brand for dogs in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, the company said in a press release on Thursday (Oct. 28). An urban basecamp for pets and pet parents, Reddy SoHo offers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
petproductnews.com

Petco’s New Concept Store Will Carry Just One Premium Brand

Petco Health and Wellness Co. has opened Reddy SoHo, the first concept flagship for Reddy, Petco’s premium lifestyle owned brand for dogs. Located at 125 Prince Street in New York, Reddy SoHo serves as an urban basecamp for pets and pet owners looking for adventure, offering an elevated shopping experience featuring curated Reddy merchandise and new, exclusive, pet-centric experiences, company officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
petsplusmag.com

Petco Lifts Curtain on New Flagship in New York

Petco (San Diego) has opened a new flagship at 125 Prince St. in New York called Reddy SoHo, according to a company press release. Reddy is Petco’s proprietary lifestyle brand for dogs, which offers a range of products like travel accessories, apparel, collars, leashes, harnesses, bowls, feeders and beds. This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Trick or Treat Your Pup: Tailored Pet® Launches New Line of Dog Treats Just in Time for Halloween

"Halloween is such a fun time for the whole family, and it's always nice to include your furry family members in the festivities, too," said Annina Silverman, Chief Marketing Officer at Tailored Pet. "We know most traditional Halloween treats - like candy - are off limits for dogs due to not-so-doggy-friendly ingredients, but this year, your pup doesn't need to miss out," Ms. Silverman continued.
PET SERVICES
The Motley Fool

Why Petco's Stores Are an Advantage

Based on valuations, investors generally seem to think that brick-and-mortar retailers are at a disadvantage against their e-commerce competitors, but that's not always the case. In this episode of "Upgrade or Topgrade" recorded on Oct. 15, Fool contributor Jeremy Bowman and Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard discuss why Petco's(NASDAQ:WOOF) stores are...
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Curate#Millennial#Bark Board#Polaroid#Primaloft
Advertising Age

Scented pawprints lead dogs to Petco's new Reddy store

Petco opened Reddy, the first storefront for its private-label dog brand, this past weekend in New York's Soho, and to get traffic flowing to the new space, it set out to attract the dogs themselves. A campaign by agency Droga5 created a "scent trail" infused with smells that would attract...
PET SERVICES
pix11.com

Photographer Gray Malin talks ‘Dogs of New York City’ series

NEW YORK – New York City can be kind of a “ruff” place, but one photographer has taken a more sophisticated lens to the Big Apple. Fine art photographer Gray Malin released a new series, “Dogs of New York City,” which features some posh pooches hanging out in some of the city’s most iconic sites.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
petsplusmag.com

Bow Wow Labs Launches New Crunch Puffs Dog Treats

(PRESS RELEASE) NOVATO, CA, NY — Bow Wow Labs Inc. announces the launch of a new dog treat to its fast-growing pet product line: Crunch Puffs. Offering a variety of innovative products that help to keep dogs healthy, happy and safe; Bow Wow Labs has created a wholesome treat that is species-appropriate, tastes delicious, and is extra satisfying for dogs who love to chow down on a crunchy snack.
PET SERVICES
nyulocal.com

Local’s Best-Stressed: Beware of New York City’s Privileged Humanoid Dogs

I don’t know; something about them really gives me the shivers. Have you ever seen a teeny tiny dog in a pink doggy harness, an animal so small that its owner is practically dragging its little body along the sidewalk, and wondered, “How is that animal even alive right now?” The sight of this dog and its little paws barely touching the pavement, also begs the question: Why wear the mini cosmopolitan dog-shoes if one is not touching one’s doggy feet to the pavement?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
businesstraveller.com

Qmin launches gourmet lifestyle store at The Connaught, New Delhi

Qmin, the culinary and food delivery platform from IHCL, has launched its lifestyle gourmet store Qmin Shop at The Connaught – IHCL SeleQtions, New Delhi. On this occasion, the brand also announced its expansion with 15 new outlets, 10 of which will open in Bengaluru by the end of November 2021. In addition, it will add five new outlets including Qmin Shops and Qmin – On The Move – its food trucks and soon to launch mobile pods.
WORLD
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Timothy Oulton’s New York City flagship store

Timothy Oulton, the British furniture, lighting, and décor brand known for remolding traditional designs into modern templates, has done the same with its new store in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The brand’s East Coast flagship store opening this week at 901 Broadway—the French Second Empire style building erected in 1870 for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
petguide.com

Best Natural Dog Food

Natural dog food comes in many shapes and forms, from dehydrated to freeze-dried and raw, but the main trait that all these dog foods share is that they are made from natural ingredients. Read on to learn which natural dog food is actually healthy and which ones to avoid!. We...
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Alternative Protein Dog Treats

Thailand's Laika is an insect-based pet treat start-up that makes protein-rich products for dogs with alternative protein like black soldier fly larvae. This protein alternative is becoming more widely appreciated and it offers both nutritional and sustainability benefits. Insect protein requires significantly less land and water usage to produce as compared to other kinds of farmed protein.
PETS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Reader's Digest

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great way to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in your face.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy