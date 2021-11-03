Petco's lifestyle brand for dogs just launched a New York City flagship store with on-site monogramming, complimentary whipped cream treats, and a curated wall of dog food. See inside.

I don’t know; something about them really gives me the shivers. Have you ever seen a teeny tiny dog in a pink doggy harness, an animal so small that its owner is practically dragging its little body along the sidewalk, and wondered, “How is that animal even alive right now?” The sight of this dog and its little paws barely touching the pavement, also begs the question: Why wear the mini cosmopolitan dog-shoes if one is not touching one’s doggy feet to the pavement?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO