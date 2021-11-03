CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Zillow Stock Sinks After Q3 Earnings: 7 Analysts React To iBuying Shutdown

By Wayne Duggan
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZillow reported a third-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 95 cents on revenue of $1.74 billion. Both numbers missed consensus analyst estimates of a 16-cent profit and $2.01 billion, respectively. Zillow also said it plans to wind down its homebuying unit, Offers. The company will also be cutting 25% of...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

Opendoor pushes on in aftermath of Zillow’s ibuying collapse

Opendoor Technologies pioneered a technology-powered approach to home-flipping, then watched its most formidable competitor exit the business in the face of mounting losses. Now, the company is seeking to reassure investors and consumers that its bid to re-engineer the $2 trillion U.S. housing market is still on track. Opendoor is...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Mortgage#Real Estate Trends#Eps#Bloomberg#Zillow Offers#Jmp Securities#Ebitda#Imt#Bank Of America#Ibuying#Zg#4
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell PayPal stock as analysts cut the price target on weak guidance?

PayPal shares on Tuesday plummeted more than 12% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company posted solid FQ3 results but issued soft guidance for FQ4. Analysts reacted to the weak guidance by lowering the PYPL stock price forecast. On Tuesday, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares plummeted more than...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock bounces after earnings call delayed till after the close

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. bounced 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track to snap a three-day losing streak, after the company delayed the release of its third-quarter earnings report till after the bell. The mattress maker was originally scheduled to release its earnings report at 7:00 a.m. Eastern and hold its post-earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m., but instead announced at 7 a.m. that it changed the timing of its earnings conference all to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The stock had 2.4% on Monday, and had lost 4.0% in three days, after BofA Securities analyst double downgraded the stock on Monday, swinging to sell from buy, citing the belief that the company is seeing "weak online and wholesale trends" into the current quarter and following Tempur-Sealy International Inc.'s recent introduction of the "first real competitive threat" to Purple's gell grid-based beds. The stock has tumbled 21.8% over the past three months, while Tempur Sealy shares have gained 4.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

TPI Composite stock tumbles toward 14-month low after earnings, kudos to UBS analyst Jon Windham

Shares of TPI Composites Inc. tumbled 14.6% toward a 14-month low in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the wind blade maker reported a surprise large loss revenue that came up shy of expectations and lowered its full-year outlook, citing rising input and freight costs, uncertainty related to federal legislation and production delays. Kudos to UBS analyst Jon Windham, who warned investors to sell the stock ahead of earnings, for the same reasons the company cited. The company reported late Monday that it swung to a net loss of $30.7 million, or 83 cents a share, from income of $42.4 million,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy