Most CEOs of the world's largest companies would consult a team of financial advisors before deciding to sell a chunk of company stock. Tesla's Elon Musk asked Twitter. On Saturday, Musk posted a poll asking his followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. He made it seem like the goal was to show he's not holding onto stock to avoid paying taxes, but he said months ago that he would sell off Tesla shares before the year's end.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO