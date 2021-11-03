Oldcastle APG Acquires Pool Finish Manufacturer PebbleTec

Rental car company Hertz is jumping up from OTC trading to the Nasdaq after being delisted from the NYSE and undergoing bankruptcy in 2020. Interim CEO Mark Fields and Tom Wagner, co-founder and managing member at Knighthead Capital Management, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about reviving the business and how it plans to navigate issues like the ongoing car shortages. Regarding the electrification of the rental fleet, Fields noted that the company is looking to partner across the EV industry outside of the announced relationship with Tesla. The company is now trading under the ticker symbol HTZ.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO