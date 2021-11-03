CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Pfizer Vaccine Approved by CDC for Kids Ages 5-11

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the recommendation that kids ages 5 to 11 can be administered the Pfizer Coronavirus shot. The official statement from the agency says “The CDC now...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#President Biden#Pfizer Vaccine#Pfizer Coronavirus#The White House
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
stockxpo.com

CDC panel unanimously recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 in critical step toward clearance

Children ages 5 to 11 are on the cusp of being cleared to get Covid-19 shots after a key CDC panel unanimously voted Tuesday to recommend Pfizer‘s doses for younger kids. The final decision now rests with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is expected to accept the recommendation by the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Once she signs off, which is expected as early as late Tuesday, vaccinations for young kids could begin immediately.
HEALTH
wfxb.com

Pfizer to Seek Booster Authorization for Ages 18+ from FDA

According to a Biden Administration official, Pfizer is expected to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA to administer booster doses of their vaccine to people 18 and older. That request could come as early as this week. If the authorization is given it would bring the country one step closer to President Biden’s prediction that boosters would be available to all adults in the United States and comes at a time where several health officials have voiced their concern about waning immunity as the nation heads into the winter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a week

The United States immunized around 900,000 children aged five-to-11 against Covid in the first week the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for them, a White House official said Wednesday. The Pfizer vaccine was authorized for younger children last week.
KIDS
d1softballnews.com

“Who should avoid the vaccine”, the case that is shaking Europe

While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wfxb.com

Pfizer Antiviral Drug 89% Effective

This morning, Pfizer said it’s experimental pill which was designed to fight Covid-19 reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk patients taking part in a trial. The company hopes to offer the pill in combination with the antiviral drug Ritonavir to people to take at home before they get sick enough to require hospitalization. Pfizer released the results of an analysis which showed an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 if the patents got the pill soon enough. The company did not provide scientists to discuss the data which has yet to be peer reviewed or published. They’re expected to share more specifics in a peer-reviewed paper and with it’s submission to the FDA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy