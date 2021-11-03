Audra Wins an Award and Greg Nearly Did…10 Years Ago!

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls swimming and diving — Fresh off winning the True Team state championship, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team defeats Park 97-79 to capture the program’s nine consecutive Suburban East Conference championship. Sophie Barnes is a double winner in the 200 and 500 freestyle races for the Ponies, who also receive first-place finishes from Megan Weaver, Miranda Meier, Liz Click, Aliki Vrohidis, Kate Gallagher, Elise Adrian and Tiffany Vang.
