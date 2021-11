There are three things going on in The Beta Test. One works exceptionally well. One works okay (although it will fare better with “insiders” than “regular folks”). And the other pretty much fails. It’s a mixed bag although the short running time allows the better parts to shine through more strongly than they would in a longer excursion. Those who attend to see the amped-up, on-the-edge performance by lead actor/co-director/co-writer Jim Cummings will depart with a big smile. Those hoping to see an evisceration of the agent/talent power structure in Hollywood will be entertained. But those hoping to see a thriller about sex and clandestine no-strings-attached affairs are likely to find The Beta Test to be a frustrating and unsatisfying experience.

