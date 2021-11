MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A member of the University of Minnesota’s men’s gymnastics team has filed a lawsuit against the university. Last year, the university eliminated the team in a cost-cutting move and also to meet Title IX requirements. Evan Ng was a men’s gymnast at the university, before his program was cut along with men’s tennis and indoor track and field. Evan Ng (credit: CBS) “When the university announced the men’s gymnastics team would be eliminated, my dreams were pretty much crushed,” said Ng. He said he trained his entire life to be a college athlete. Now, he’s fighting back. “This isn’t just about me, but...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO